AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336,925 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AT&T were worth $229,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 38.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 129,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 28.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 386.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 266,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 211,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of T opened at $27.71 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.