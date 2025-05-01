Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,033 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $177,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,580,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

