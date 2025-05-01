Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $411,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $199.32 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

