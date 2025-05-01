Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 422,740 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

