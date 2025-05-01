Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Quarry LP increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,059.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,254,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $250.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.73.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

