Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.21.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

