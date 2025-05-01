Comerica Bank Sells 3,288 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

