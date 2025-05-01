Quarry LP Sells 625 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quarry LP reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 583,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,999,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.