Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $14,578,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 489.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.8 %

MDLZ stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

