Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $32.05 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 461,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,965,000 shares of company stock worth $224,785,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

