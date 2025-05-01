Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,978 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,637,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,074,000 after buying an additional 115,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,981,000 after acquiring an additional 311,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson purchased 1,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.62 per share, with a total value of $350,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,464.30. The trade was a 23.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,960. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDX opened at $206.89 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $193.03 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

