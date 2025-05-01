LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Ferguson by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $169.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.84%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

