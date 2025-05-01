CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock worth $50,491,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $428.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.94, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

