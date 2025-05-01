FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

