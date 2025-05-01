FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

