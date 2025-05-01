SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Keel Point LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.9% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $303.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

