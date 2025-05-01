Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564,776 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $49,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $188.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.21 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

