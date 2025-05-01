LGT Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.91.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $567.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

