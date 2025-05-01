Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $18.07 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

