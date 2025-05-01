Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 2,257 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SNA opened at $313.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

