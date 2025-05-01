Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Valero Energy stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 4/8/2025.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $116.22 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.