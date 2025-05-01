Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of ChampionX worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,830,000 after buying an additional 227,627 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,181,000 after acquiring an additional 414,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,917,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,032,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

