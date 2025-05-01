Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 640,000 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,867,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.5% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $205.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.