Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $277.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

