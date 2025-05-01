Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 120,109 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1,805.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,109 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $56,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.15.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $614.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $280.66 and a 1 year high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.