Westbourne Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,393,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.