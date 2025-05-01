Cypress Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Rockwell Automation makes up 1.2% of Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

