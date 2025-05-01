Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $45.35 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

CSCO opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,318.05. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

