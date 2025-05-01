Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,110 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $171,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 63,382 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

