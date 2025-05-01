Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,625 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

DOV opened at $170.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

View Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.