Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,000. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

