Lido Advisors LLC Sells 764 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $143.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

