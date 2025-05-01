Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.