Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 459,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

