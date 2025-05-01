BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 26,200 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,781 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of IONS opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $52.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IONS
Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,229,380.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,167 shares of company stock worth $2,010,458 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy in a Divided Economy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- BigBear.ai: A Short-Squeeze Is Possible, a Sharp Drop Is Likely
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Starbucks Stock: Turnaround Strategy Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.