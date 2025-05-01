The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,344,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.