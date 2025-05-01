Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $1,163,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,029.18. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $268.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

