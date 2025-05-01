Comerica Bank Buys 11,798 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $40,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

LPL Financial stock opened at $319.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $384.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.98.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

