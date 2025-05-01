Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 379 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 379 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $137.45 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

