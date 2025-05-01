Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $603.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

