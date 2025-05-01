Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 397,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 210,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $137.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

