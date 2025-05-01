Parvin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,505 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 80,266 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

