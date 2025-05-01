IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. IAC makes up 1.2% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of IAC worth $40,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IAC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

IAC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IAC opened at $34.94 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.