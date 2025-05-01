Guardian Capital LP Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,321,046.80. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $659,535. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCO opened at $453.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

