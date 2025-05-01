Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

