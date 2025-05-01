Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after buying an additional 333,083 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AFL opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.59 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.