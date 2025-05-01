Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $500.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.84 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

