Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $500.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.84 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Trading Halts Explained
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.