Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 661 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after buying an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

