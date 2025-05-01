American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,258,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 811,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in American International Group by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.