Bison Wealth LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,618,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

